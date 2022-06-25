Reviewing Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) & Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Light & Wonder and Jack Henry & Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack Henry & Associates 0 6 3 0 2.33

Light & Wonder presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.72%. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus target price of $185.11, suggesting a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Light & Wonder and Jack Henry & Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.25 $371.00 million $4.15 12.20 Jack Henry & Associates $1.76 billion 7.58 $311.47 million $4.88 37.48

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Jack Henry & Associates. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 16.02% -8.77% 2.45% Jack Henry & Associates 18.81% 27.04% 15.68%

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Light & Wonder on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder (Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust designed for credit unions. In addition, the company offers digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

