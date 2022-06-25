RHS Financial LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $235.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average of $272.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

