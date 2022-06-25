RHS Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $60.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51.

