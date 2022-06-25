Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) Plans Final Dividend of $0.30

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02.

Ricegrowers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ricegrowers Limited, operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, and CopRice segments. It engages in the receipt and storage of paddy rice; milling, manufacturing, procurement, distribution, and marketing of rice and related products, as well as other grocery products, gourmet, and entertainment food products; research and development into the growing of rice; processing of rice and related products; and property business.

