Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

