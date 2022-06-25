Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

