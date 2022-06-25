Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

AMGN opened at $245.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.17. The company has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

