Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 309,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,250,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000.

VNQ opened at $93.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

