Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,316 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research firms have commented on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 360 ($4.41) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.43) to GBX 300 ($3.67) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.62.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

