Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $251.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.