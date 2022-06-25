Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 649 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 481.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 55,372 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

