Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Sony Group stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

