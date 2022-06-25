Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 57,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

