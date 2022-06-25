Roth Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $118.39 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $112.01 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day moving average is $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

