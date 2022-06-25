Roth Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 27,404 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,404 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Southwestern Energy makes up about 0.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

SWN opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

