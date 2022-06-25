Roth Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 10.6% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.27 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

