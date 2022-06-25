Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $73.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. GMS has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 238,897 shares of company stock worth $10,390,742. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after purchasing an additional 449,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 860,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 173,661 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.