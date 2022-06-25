Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $54.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 270,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,775,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

