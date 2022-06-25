Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 575 ($7.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.60) to GBX 632 ($7.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 355 ($4.35) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.68) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.90) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 530.25 ($6.49).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 281.40 ($3.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 258.80 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 590.20 ($7.23). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 315.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 386.54.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

