RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $8,562,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after acquiring an additional 546,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after acquiring an additional 465,526 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 459,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

