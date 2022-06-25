Ruler Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00131548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00071501 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

