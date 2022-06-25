Rune (RUNE) Trading 19.4% Higher This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Rune has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $362,378.53 and approximately $71.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be bought for $26.81 or 0.00125430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

