Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ryder System by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

