Sabal Trust CO Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in CSX were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CSX by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,708 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CSX by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $29.57 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

