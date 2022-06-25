Sabal Trust CO Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $647.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $743.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

