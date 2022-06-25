Sabal Trust CO Has $24.43 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $185.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.02 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.26.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

