Sabal Trust CO Has $40.92 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.06% of Waste Management worth $40,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.28 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.30.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

