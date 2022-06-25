Sabal Trust CO Purchases New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 964 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $1,211,000. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.6% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 18,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN opened at $245.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

