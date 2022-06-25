Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SZGPY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.58) to €28.60 ($30.11) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.84) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Salzgitter from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.52.

Salzgitter stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

