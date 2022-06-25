Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €24.60 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.89) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of DTE opened at €18.88 ($19.87) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.06. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($19.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

