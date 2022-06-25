Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 383,635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 226,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

