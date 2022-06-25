Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31.

