Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,611 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 4.2% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. 3,234,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,161. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.