Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 18.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $25,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

