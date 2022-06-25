Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,045 ($25.05) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($31.25) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.25) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.01) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.91) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,716.55 ($33.27).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,087.50 ($25.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £155.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.12). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,266.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

