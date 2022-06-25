Shyft Network Hits Market Capitalization of $7.46 Million (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and $160,769.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,081,695 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

