Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as high as C$1.18. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 212,051 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMT shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.15 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.49.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

