Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of SIG opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $3,118,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

