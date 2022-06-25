Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Compass Point

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) had its price target cut by Compass Point from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.07.

SPG opened at $99.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.58. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

