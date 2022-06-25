SimpliFi Inc. Purchases 947 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)

SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF comprises about 0.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned 0.62% of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89.

