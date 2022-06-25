Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 509.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after buying an additional 2,517,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after buying an additional 2,417,201 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.