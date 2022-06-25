SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Compass Point from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 602.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,719,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after buying an additional 1,474,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after buying an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,907,000 after buying an additional 1,152,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after buying an additional 1,126,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 558.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 765,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 649,377 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

