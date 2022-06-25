SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.38

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

