SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.38

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.
About SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SJM (SJMHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.