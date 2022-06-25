SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,595.27 and approximately $11,141.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded 47.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

