SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) vs. Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Head-To-Head Analysis

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SkyWater Technology and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 2 2 0 2.50

SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus target price of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 116.67%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.02%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -39.60% -78.19% -20.00% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 28.33% 46.89% 32.98%

Risk and Volatility

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.14, suggesting that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.8% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $162.85 million 1.78 -$50.70 million ($1.67) -4.31 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 1.75 $367.16 million $7.86 5.71

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats SkyWater Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

