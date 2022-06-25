Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.10 and last traded at C$14.17. Approximately 91,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 200,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGR.UN shares. CIBC upped their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$866.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.71%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

