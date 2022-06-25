Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 67,667 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.