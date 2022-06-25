Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84.
About Smith & Wesson Brands (Get Rating)
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
