Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Posts Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 62.40%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of SWBI traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 6,312,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,325. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 485,152 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,187.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 465,566 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,557 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 289,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

