SnowGem (XSG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00082704 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000637 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

