Societe Generale Cuts Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target to €75.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Societe Generale from €120.00 ($126.32) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGSPY. HSBC raised Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Kingspan Group from €115.00 ($121.05) to €100.00 ($105.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Kingspan Group from €80.00 ($84.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($107.37) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($97.89) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of KGSPY opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.